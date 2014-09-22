Bourne Financial Coaching empowers individuals to have the resources necessary to pursue and fulfill their dreams through a holistic financial planning approach
We offer budgeting advice, debt elimination strategies, insurance planning, financial planning, retirement planning, 401(k) rollovers, Roth conversions, tax planning and preparation, investment management, and estate planning consultations.
Our tools, such as eMoney and Holistiplan, empower you to view your financial landscape at any level of detail you desire. This access helps you have the most important information available when creating and adjusting your financial goals.
No person, plan, or list of priorities is one size fits all, therefore your solutions will be customized to your specific needs.
We leverage experiential wisdom gained from our past to provide our clients with empathetic and insightful financial guidance. Our holistic approach ensures multiple viewpoints on complex matters, helping clients navigate everyday financial decisions with confidence and clarity.
We recognize that financial planning is not just about immediate gains, but about building a sustainable and secure future. Together, we'll create a strategy that aligns with your long-term goals, helping to ensure your financial health and peace of mind for years to come.
A fee based model aligns our interests by keeping recommendations focused on your best interests.
The mission of Bourne Financial Coaching is to help people meet and achieve their financial goals, regardless of stage in life.
Hello! I'm Conner Bourne, a Central Florida native who proudly calls the Sunshine State home. I hold a degree from Wheaton College and have furthered my education with an MBA from Rollins College.
My passion lies in empowering individuals to take control of their financial futures. Through personal financial coaching, I aim to instill confidence in people's decision-making abilities, believing that they possess more competence in this area than they may realize. My mission is clear - to help you harness the power of your money, guiding you towards more effective and intentional financial choices.
In addition to my role as a financial coach, I am honored to serve as a deacon at Mosaic Church at Walt Disney World. This community holds a special place in my heart, and I find fulfillment in contributing to its growth and well-being.
On a personal note, I am happily married to my wonderful wife Betsy, and together, we are navigating the joys and challenges of parenthood with our young son, Ezra. Family is at the core of everything I do, and I approach financial coaching with the understanding that money is a tool to enhance and support the life you desire for yourself and your loved ones.
Thank you for considering me as a partner on your financial journey. Let's work together to build a future that aligns with your dreams and aspirations.
Advisory services offered through Strategic Blueprint LLC. Conner Bourne is an Investment Adviser Representative of Strategic Blueprint. Strategic Blueprint is otherwise unaffiliated with Bourne Financial Coaching.
Supervisory office: 678-954-4010.
