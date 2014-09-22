Hello! I'm Conner Bourne, a Central Florida native who proudly calls the Sunshine State home. I hold a degree from Wheaton College and have furthered my education with an MBA from Rollins College.





My passion lies in empowering individuals to take control of their financial futures. Through personal financial coaching, I aim to instill confidence in people's decision-making abilities, believing that they possess more competence in this area than they may realize. My mission is clear - to help you harness the power of your money, guiding you towards more effective and intentional financial choices.





In addition to my role as a financial coach, I am honored to serve as a deacon at Mosaic Church at Walt Disney World. This community holds a special place in my heart, and I find fulfillment in contributing to its growth and well-being.





On a personal note, I am happily married to my wonderful wife Betsy, and together, we are navigating the joys and challenges of parenthood with our young son, Ezra. Family is at the core of everything I do, and I approach financial coaching with the understanding that money is a tool to enhance and support the life you desire for yourself and your loved ones.





Thank you for considering me as a partner on your financial journey. Let's work together to build a future that aligns with your dreams and aspirations.